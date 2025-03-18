Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $60.32, with a volume of 408234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $600.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.