Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 533,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,399.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 5.2 %

TSLS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 4,556,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,899. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.