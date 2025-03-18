Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 192,754 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 374.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $19,591,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

