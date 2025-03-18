Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $379.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $376.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

