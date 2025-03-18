Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

