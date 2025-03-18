Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after purchasing an additional 142,187 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,203,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.