Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.59% of Ducommun worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

