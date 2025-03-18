Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 653,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,332,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

