Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Releases Earnings Results

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.62 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 378.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.31. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.55) and a one year high of GBX 587 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £109.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday bought 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £49,748.40 ($64,616.70). 37.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

