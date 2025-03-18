Enhancing Capital LLC Makes New $646,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HD opened at $354.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.54.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

