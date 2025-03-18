Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Comcast, Target, Verizon Communications, Arista Networks, and Roblox are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares in companies that create, produce, or distribute content for films, television, streaming platforms, music, games, and other forms of media. These stocks offer investors exposure to industries driven by consumer demand for leisure, artistic content, and digital entertainment, and are subject to market trends and shifts in consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,804,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,404,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,748,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.71. 7,532,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,228. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.67. 17,425,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,326,208. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.58. 8,577,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,635. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,655,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

