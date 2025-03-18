Entrewealth LLC Invests $310,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

