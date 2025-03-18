Entrewealth LLC Invests $6.21 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Entrewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Entrewealth LLC owned approximately 8.59% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 288,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPYC stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.99. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

