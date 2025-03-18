Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,468 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 2.3 %

SAP opened at $269.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $331.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.