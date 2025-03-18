Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 670,089 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.