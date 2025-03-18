Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 8,153 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 102.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 173,039 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,828 shares of company stock worth $13,350,279 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $241.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

