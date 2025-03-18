ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $1.29 on March 25th

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.2939 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 22.0% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.06.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
SLVO opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $86.36.
About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
