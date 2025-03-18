EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,841,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,298,000 after acquiring an additional 240,375 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 226,695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 742,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after buying an additional 488,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GIL opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.