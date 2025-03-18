EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 986,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 399,007 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

