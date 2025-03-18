Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 211 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $825.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $832.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.68.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

