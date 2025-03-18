Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $102.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
