Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

