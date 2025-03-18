Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 9.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 4.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $343,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182,816 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $550,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

