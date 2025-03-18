Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,472,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Union Pacific
In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of UNP opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.22 and a 200-day moving average of $240.52. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.