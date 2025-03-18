Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,472,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.22 and a 200-day moving average of $240.52. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

