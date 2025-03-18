Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Update

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

EXXAF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

