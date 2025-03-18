Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

