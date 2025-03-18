Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,436,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

