Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

