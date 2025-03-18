F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.37) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,157.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,102.89. F&C Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 957.88 ($12.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 87 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,283.70). Insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

