Fei USD Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $15,119.49 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,450,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,192,201 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,450,420.22936682 with 3,192,201.15551657 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96400531 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $14,375.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

