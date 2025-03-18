Financial Survey: Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tamboran Resources and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus price target of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Carbon Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Summary

Tamboran Resources beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

