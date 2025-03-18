First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,383,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,793.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 309,338 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 250,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after buying an additional 245,441 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.