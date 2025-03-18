Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $214.61 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

