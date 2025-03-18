Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
FISV opened at $214.61 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.86.
Fiserv Company Profile
