Five Below (FIVE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.32.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

