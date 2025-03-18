Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

State Street Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

