Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 486,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 306,145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after buying an additional 932,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

