Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

