FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $835,000.

FDEC stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

