Fusionist (ACE) Price Reaches $0.70

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $38.99 million and $7.72 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,941,443 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 55,941,443 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.68990649 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,111,990.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

