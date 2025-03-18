GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 436,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,331. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.