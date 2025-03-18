Games for a Living Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.92 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $269,190.64 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Games for a Living

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,527,741 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,557,527,740.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00698998 USD and is up 13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $177,355.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

