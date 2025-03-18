GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.71 ($0.04). Approximately 5,879,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 1,755,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

