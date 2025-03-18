GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

