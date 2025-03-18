General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

