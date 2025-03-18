Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 594,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 156,397 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,878,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, Director Pablo Ferrero bought 2,600 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,453.04. This represents a 19.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

