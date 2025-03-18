Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $17.91 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $952.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $851.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

