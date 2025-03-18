Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $22.15 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 238,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

