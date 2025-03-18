Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Cintas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.89 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.