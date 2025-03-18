Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $12.96 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,201,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

