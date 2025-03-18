Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $310.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.38.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $5.24. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 36.30%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

